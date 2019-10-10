April 1, 1933 – October 6, 2019
James E. Svatora, age 86, of Fremont died Oct. 6, 2019, at Pathfinder Place.
James was born on April 1, 1933, to Theodore V. and Mildred (Kavan) Svatora in Schuyler, Nebraska. He enlisted into the U.S. Army and served from 1953 to 1955. After returning from the U.S. Army he was employed with Campbell Soup for 42 years. He married Esther Mueller on Dec. 6, 1959, and she passed away on Aug. 17, 1978.
Survivors include son, Jim (Connie) Svatora; brothers, Richard Svatora, Tom (Debbie) Svatora; grandchildren, Blake and Brycen Svatora, Haley (BJ) Mauer, all of Fremont, and Shelby Svatora of Kingman, Arizona; also many nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his parents; wife Esther; son, Chris Svatora; brother, Bill; and sister-in-law, Becky Svatora.
The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Fremont Veterans Park (https:/natlvtn.org/fremont-veterans-memorial-park/) and the Memorial Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.