November 11, 1950—December 31, 2020

James Emory Thompson, age 70, a resident of Fremont, passed away Dec. 31, 2020.

James was a Vietnam veteran, he spent his adulthood being a professional jockey and moved onto being a well-known race horse trainer until retirement. He lived most of his life in Phoenix, Arizona, until moving Nebraska to be closer to his daughter. He loved football, horses and spending time with his grandsons.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ott and Ruby Thompson; brothers, Bernard, Clifford, Kenneth, David, George, Marvin and Billy; sisters, Sophie and Helen.

James is survived by his daughter, Jessie and her husband Jordan; their sons, Tanner and Reed; his sister, Mary Perdue of Wills Point, Texas. James was loved as a father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Private family services will be held.