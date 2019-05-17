James Gustin

James “Jim” GustinMarch 3, 1929—May 14, 2019
James “Jim” Gustin, 90, of Clarkson, Nebraska, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at his home in Clarkson.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, May 20, at 10:30 AM, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson, with Rev. Stephen Niles officiating. Interment with military honors will be in the Clarkson National Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, from 2:00—5:00 PM, and continue on Monday from 9:30 AM until service time, all at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Clarkson Historical Society, Clarkson Fire Department, or New Zion Presbyterian Church.
James David Gustin was born on March 3, 1929, to Fred and Agnes (Olson) Gustin in De Soto, Nebraska. The oldest of five children, he attended school through the 9th grade in Blair, Nebraska. He later received an honorary diploma from Clarkson High School. After finishing school, Jim worked on the farm until he joined the United States Army in 1951. He served on active duty for two years, working as a heavy equipment operator in Fairbanks, Alaska.
On September 10, 1951, Jim was united in marriage to Shirley Lukl, in Schuyler, Nebraska. After his honorable discharge from active duty in 1953, he served for four years in the Army Reserves, and during this time, Jim and Shirley farmed west of Clarkson before moving to a farm near Nickerson, Nebraska. They farmed in that area for about two years before moving to a farm near Ceresco, Nebraska, where they lived until moving back to Clarkson in 1970 to farm the Lukl family homestead. Jim lived on this farm until moving into Clarkson in 2018.
Jim enjoyed going to auctions, collecting antiques, and driving around the countryside looking at the different farm places. He had a collection of hit-and-miss gas engines that he enjoyed showing at the Colfax County Fairs for over 20 years. He was a member of the American Legion Sucha Post 302 and of New Zion Presbyterian Church.
Jim is survived by sons David (Doris) Gustin of Clarkson, NE, Jeffrey (Chris) Gustin of Topeka, KS and Timothy Gustin of Columbus, NE; daughter Suzann (Tim) Gannon of Grand Island, NE; daughter-in-law: Gwen Gustin of Clarkson, NE; Ten Grandchildren; Five Great Grandchildren; brothers Raymond Gustin of Hickman, NE and Fred (Connie) Gustin of Hickman, NE; sisters Louise (Ron) Jacobsen of Story City, IA and Sharon (Denny) Dahl of St. Paul, NE; and Many Nieces & Nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Fred & Agnes Gustin; his wife Shirley Gustin; and son Jerry Gustin
