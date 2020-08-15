Aug. 10, 1931 – Aug. 13, 2020
James H. Kruger, age 89, of North Bend, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at CHI Lakeside Hospital in Omaha. James was born Aug. 10, 1931, in North Bend to Herman and Mayme (Mundy) Kruger.
James grew up in North Bend and was a 1949 graduate of North Bend High School. He worked at the family business, Kruger Feed & Seed, in North Bend until 1955. He then worked for National By Products until 1972 when he started Aaron Corporation, later Kruger Commodities. James married Sandra (Dahlstrom) Keyes on July 17, 1973, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
They lived in the Omaha area until 2018. He was a former member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Omaha, and a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend.
James is survived by his wife Sandra; daughters, Barbara (Kenneth) Krzycki of Mesa, Arizona, Joni (Jeff) Gunn of Fort Collins, Colorado, Julie (Mark) Murphy of Papillion, Jami (Kenny) Kotera of Springfield, Nebraska, and Karla (David) Miller of Coppell, Texas; sons, Matt (Cheri) Keyes of Omaha, and Dan Kruger fiancée (Bethany Vanderkolk) of Holland, Michigan; 15 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
James was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lloyd, Jack and Gerald Kruger; sisters, Donna Ethridge and Evelyn Farris.
The funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend. Fr. Keith Rezac will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday at the church.
Interment will follow mass at Woodland Cemetery at North Bend.
Memorials are suggested to North Bend VFW Post 8332.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main St., North Bend, NE 68649 402-652-8159.
