Aug. 10, 1931 – Aug. 13, 2020

James H. Kruger, age 89, of North Bend, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at CHI Lakeside Hospital in Omaha. James was born Aug. 10, 1931, in North Bend to Herman and Mayme (Mundy) Kruger.

James grew up in North Bend and was a 1949 graduate of North Bend High School. He worked at the family business, Kruger Feed & Seed, in North Bend until 1955. He then worked for National By Products until 1972 when he started Aaron Corporation, later Kruger Commodities. James married Sandra (Dahlstrom) Keyes on July 17, 1973, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

They lived in the Omaha area until 2018. He was a former member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Omaha, and a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend.

James is survived by his wife Sandra; daughters, Barbara (Kenneth) Krzycki of Mesa, Arizona, Joni (Jeff) Gunn of Fort Collins, Colorado, Julie (Mark) Murphy of Papillion, Jami (Kenny) Kotera of Springfield, Nebraska, and Karla (David) Miller of Coppell, Texas; sons, Matt (Cheri) Keyes of Omaha, and Dan Kruger fiancée (Bethany Vanderkolk) of Holland, Michigan; 15 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.