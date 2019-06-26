James "Hank" H. Cave 32 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save James “Hank” H. CaveAugust 14, 1929—June 25, 2019 × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags James "hank" H. Cave Celebrate the life of: James "Hank" H. Cave Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Submit an ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary View All Promotions promotion spotlight How much do you know about Mother's Day? promotion spotlight What should you be driving? Print Ads Clothes BOB SAMPTERS CLOTHIER - Ad from 2019-06-20 Jun 20, 2019 Service MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL - OBITS - Ad from 2019-06-20 Jun 20, 2019 Office NE PRESS - SALVAGE WAREHOUSE - Ad from 2019-06-22 Jun 22, 2019 Toy HOBBY LOBBY - Ad from 2019-06-26 31 min ago Sale DON PETERSON & ASSOCIATES - Ad from 2019-06-22 Jun 22, 2019 Don Peterson & Associates 100 E 6TH ST., FREMONT, NE 68025 402-721-7177 Car AAA GARAGE DOOR - Ad from 2019-06-20 Jun 20, 2019 Fitness FREMONT FAMILY YMCA - Ad from 2019-06-21 Jun 21, 2019 Service SIDNER LAW LEGAL - Ad from 2019-06-20 Jun 20, 2019 Other Sherri Junginger - Ad from 2019-06-22 Jun 22, 2019 Car FAS BREAK - Ad from 2019-06-20 Jun 20, 2019 More Latest Local Offers Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate Looking to Buy or Sell a Home?