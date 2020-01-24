{{featured_button_text}}

October 23, 1931 – January 22, 2020

James “J.R.” Patterson, age 88, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Jan. 22, 2020.

He was born in Moore, Oklahoma, on Oct. 23, 1931, to the late Earl and Amy (Willis) Patterson. He was a pastor for the Church of Christ.

In addition to his parents, J.R. was preceded in death by his first wife, Francene; brothers, Lon, Russel, Ed, and Harry Patterson; sister, Martha Daniels.

He is survived by his wife, Susan; son, David (Denise) Patterson; daughters, Rebecca (Dennis) Crawford, Rachel (Mike) Liester; and a host of other family and friends.

The memorial service is Saturday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. at the Fremont Church of Christ, 4163 N. Broad St., Fremont, Nebraska.

