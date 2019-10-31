{{featured_button_text}}

October 23, 1970 – October 30, 2019

Preceded in death by his parents, George and Lorraine Folan; sister, Sandra Schanzbach. Survivors include his siblings, Connie Hutton and Timothy Folan; his ENCOR family and all of the caregivers and service coordinators throughout his life.

The memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Friday at the 72nd Street Chapel with private interment of the urn in Memorial Cemetery, Fremont, Nebraska. Visitation will be Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at the 72nd Street Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ENCOR or VNA Hospice.

