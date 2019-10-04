August 26, 1940—September 30, 2019
James “Jim” Bart, 79, of Dodge died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Parkview Home at Dodge. The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge with Rev. Rod Kneifl as celebrant. Burial with last call by the Dodge Volunteer Fire Department will be at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery with lunch following at the church hall. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a vigil service at 5 p.m., all at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. Memorials may be made to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Arrangements by Stokely Funeral Home.
Survivors include his sons, Jeff (Janice) of Aurora, Jerry (Dori) of Carroll, Dale (Donna) and Dave (Sue), both of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Phyllis Bart of Arlington, Vlasta Bart Roubal of Dodge, and Elma Bart of Clarkson. Jim is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda in 2012; sisters, Roma Kampschneider, Emogene Burbach, Mary Ann McGuire and Grace Meister; and brothers, Donald, Harlan, Harold, Maynard, Duane, and Dean Bart.