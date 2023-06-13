April 4, 1950 – June 1, 2023

James “Jim” Bottger, 73 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away June 1, 2023, at the VA Hospital in Omaha.

Jim was born April 4, 1950, in Pender, Nebraska, to Donald and June (Cates) Bottger. He graduated from Lyons High School in 1968. After high school, Jim served in the U.S. Navy from 1969 until 1973. He was stationed on the US Forrestal during his time in the Navy.

Jim married Marlene Chapman on Oct. 13, 1973, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. He worked for Pendleton Mills for 30 years before working at Bauer Built Tire, retiring in 2016.

Jim was a former member of the Eagles Club in Fremont, Fremont Anglers, and an avid Texaco collector. He always had a diet coke in his hand.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Marlene of Fremont; son, Josh (Brittany) Bottger of Fremont; daughter, Alison (C.J.) Costas of Fremont; brother, Larry (Connie) Bottger of Valley; sister, Linda Callahan of Tuscon, Arizona; three grandchildren, Briella and Keegan Costas and Millie Bottger, all of Fremont; brothers-in-law, Dean (Judy) Chapman and Bill (Sue) Chapman, both of Fremont; sister-in-law, Linda Chapman of Fremont; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law; brothers-in-law, Bud Skow and Keith Chapman; and sister-in-law, Jill Chapman.

Celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Chaplain Scott Jensen will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 14, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at the Omaha National Cemetery with military honors.

Memorials may be directed to the Fremont Alzheimer’s Association.

