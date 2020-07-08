× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James “Jim” Chaika

March 17, 1945 – July 4, 2020

James “Jim” Chaika, age 75, of Hooper died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Jim was born March 17, 1945, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to Jerome and Hildegarde (Zilmer) Chaika. He went to school in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota. After high school he went into the U.S. Navy and was stationed in the Philippines from 1963 to 1967. Then he went into the U.S. Army from 1967 until 1983 when he retired. He served two years in Vietnam, and was also stationed at Ft. Knox in Kentucky, Ft. Lee in Virginia, Ft. Gordon in Georgia and Ft. Benning, also in Georgia.

Jim met his wife Alyce M. Oberg at Ft. Lee and they were married on Aug. 11, 1974, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fontanelle. After their marriage they went to the 121st Hospital in Seoul Korea for two years. After retiring from the service he moved to Hooper. He worked in Fremont at Irv’s Deli until it was sold. He then drove a school bus for the Logan View Public Schools until he retired for good.