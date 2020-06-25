× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 21, 1947 – June 23, 2020

James “Jim” Douglas Hancock, 72, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home.

Jim was born Oct. 21, 1947, in Muncie, Indiana, to Franklin and Marge (Harding) Hancock. Jim graduated high school from Seden, Kansas. Jim proudly served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam from Aug. 24, 1966, until Aug. 22, 1969. He worked in the construction business before moving to Topeka, Kansas. He was employed by Goodyear and made tractor tires. Jim moved to Council Bluffs, Iowa, and worked in the railroad business. On Feb. 14, 1980, Jim married Audrey Mae Ringle in Fremont. He retired from Valmont Industries after working there for 20 years. Audrey passed away Sept. 16, 2019.

Jim was a member the VFW Post 854 of Fremont. He was involved with the Kidney Foundation. Some of Jim's favorite hobbies include fishing, traveling, watching football, and spending time with his grandchildren. Jim always looked forward to the annual Father's Day VFW fishing tournament.

Jim is survived by his sons, Jerry (Lori McManigal) Ringle and Kenneth (Kristan Larson) Ringle, both of Fremont; brother, Roger (Debbie) Hancock of Montana; 6 grandchildren, Jaime, Tyler, Nick, Shane, Eric, and Haley; and 4 great-grandchildren, Ryder, Carter, Hunter, and Elijah.