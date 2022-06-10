James 'Jim' E. Redmon

April 17, 1944 – June 8, 2022

James E. “Jim” Redmon, age 78, of Fremont died Wednesday June 8, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Jim was born April 17, 1944, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Charles and Emma (Thomas) Redmon. The family moved when Jim was 3 years old to Delhi, Iowa. He graduated from Maquoketa Valley High School in 1962. He then went to the Radio Engineering Institute in Omaha for two years. He worked in Omaha, then for Dale Electronics in Columbus. Jim moved to Fremont in 1970 and started JR Electronics. He enjoyed his electronics and learning about new technology and continued to work until his death.

On March 9, 1974, Jim married LaNette Legband at Bluffs Trinity Church northwest of Fremont.

Jim was a charter member of the American Chronic Pain Association (ACPA). He and LaNette loved to square dance and were members of the Starlight’s Square Dancing Club. He was also a member of the State and National Electronic Associations and was a very active member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Fremont. Jim loved to fly airplanes, listen to music and had an interest in old cars.

Survivors: wife, LaNette of Fremont; “Munchkins” – Maddie and Jordan; special cousins and many friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Cecelia; and infant brother.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 13, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Pastor Klint Stewart will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Calvary United Methodist Church or donor’s choice. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the family present from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel.

