 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James 'Jim' J. Robart
View Comments

James 'Jim' J. Robart

{{featured_button_text}}
James 'Jim' J. Robart

February 7, 1949—November 30, 2020

James J. ‘Jim’ Robart, age 71, of Fremont died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at home.

Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 3, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Masks are required, capacity will be limited. A private family funeral will be held with a live stream of the service to begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4 (www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com go to Jim’s page).

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News