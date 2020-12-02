James 'Jim' J. Robart

Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 3, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Masks are required, capacity will be limited. A private family funeral will be held with a live stream of the service to begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4 (www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com go to Jim’s page).