James 'Jim' J. Robart

February 7, 1949—November 30, 2020
James J. ‘Jim’ Robart, age 71, of Fremont died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at home.
Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 3, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Masks are required, capacity will be limited. A private family funeral will be held with a live stream of the service to begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4 (www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com go to Jim’s page).
Memorials may be directed to the family.
