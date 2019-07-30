{{featured_button_text}}
James "Jim" J. Svoboda

September 13, 1945 – July 27, 2019

James “Jim” J. Svoboda, 73, of Wahoo, Nebraska, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his home in Wahoo. He was born Sept. 13, 1945, in Wahoo.

Survived by his wife of 45 years, Carlene Svoboda; children, Jill (Jeff) Maly of Weston, Nebraska, Trisha (Jonathan) Little of Lincoln, Mandy (David) Boehle of Lincoln and Tim (Jessi) Svoboda of Lincoln; 12 grandchildren; siblings, Tom (Marilyn) Svoboda of Wahoo, Jean (Walter) Paisley of Holy Cross, Iowa, and Carol Svoboda of Lincoln; many other family members and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, Milo and Lucille Svoboda

Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. 2nd St., Wahoo. Visitation is Wednesday, July 31, from 4-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Rosary, all at Church. Interment at St. Francis Cemetery, Wahoo.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

