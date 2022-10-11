 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James 'Jim' L. Edins

September 29, 1943 – October 8, 2022

James “Jim” L. Edins, 79, of Mead, Nebraska, died Oct. 8, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial is Thursday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 213 E. 8th St., Mead.

Visitation is Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary, all at the church.

Interment at St. James Cemetery.

Memorials to St. James Catholic Church, American Legion #82 or Yutan Veteran’s Country Club.

Visit marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

Svoboda Funeral Home, 211 N. Linden Street Wahoo, NE 68066

402-443-3624

