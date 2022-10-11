September 29, 1943 – October 8, 2022
James “Jim” L. Edins, 79, of Mead, Nebraska, died Oct. 8, 2022.
Mass of Christian Burial is Thursday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 213 E. 8th St., Mead.
Visitation is Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary, all at the church.
Interment at St. James Cemetery.
Memorials to St. James Catholic Church, American Legion #82 or Yutan Veteran’s Country Club.
Visit marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Svoboda Funeral Home, 211 N. Linden Street Wahoo, NE 68066
402-443-3624