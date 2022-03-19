James 'Jim' Leroy Matthews

January 24, 1931—March 14, 2022

James Leroy “Jim” Matthews passed away at the age of 91 after a prolonged illness at Methodist Hospital on March 14, 2022. Jim was employed as a Tool and Die Maker at Western Electric for over 32 years.

He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying trapshooting, fishing and hunting.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, Walter; his mother, Elizabeth; his brother, Elmer; his brother, Donald; and his sister, Mary Elizabeth.

Jim leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Charlotte; six sons, Timothy (Rachel), Kevin (Wendy), David (Leann Solene), Michael (Samantha), Joel and Patrick (Jody); nine grandchildren, Christopher (Michelle), Levi (Emily), Jessie, Sean, Shana, Allison, Brandi, Grant and Blake (Makenzie); and nine great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Theodore, Finnegan, Kellan, Darby, Chloe, Brooklynne, Bevin and Eli.

Services will be private for immediate family at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.