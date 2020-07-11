James "Jim" Paul Schenzel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James Paul “Jim” Schenzel

May 4, 1930 – July 8, 2020

James Paul “Jim” Schenzel, 90, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

In 1930, Jim was born to August and Nancy Schenzel, in Fremont, Nebraska. He was the oldest of two boys, sharing his childhood with his brother, Don. Jim graduated from Fremont High School in 1948. Taking after his father August, he entered the work force in construction, building over 22 homes in the Fremont area. Jim also constructed a life-long relationship when he married Marion Louise Hylbak on Christmas Day, 1952. Jim built the house that he currently resided at and he and Marion raised their four children (Jayne, Jill, Jay, and Jana).

In addition to working in construction, Jim also held a position in the maintenance department at the Hormel Company for over 40 years until his retirement in 1992. In his “retirement,” Jim also worked part time for Arrow Tek, Hansen Construction, Pebley Construction, the Frito Lay Company and Woodhouse until he officially retired in 2014, at 84, when Marion passed away.