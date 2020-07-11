James "Jim" Paul Schenzel

James Paul “Jim” Schenzel
May 4, 1930 – July 8, 2020
James Paul “Jim” Schenzel, 90, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
In 1930, Jim was born to August and Nancy Schenzel, in Fremont, Nebraska. He was the oldest of two boys, sharing his childhood with his brother, Don. Jim graduated from Fremont High School in 1948. Taking after his father August, he entered the work force in construction, building over 22 homes in the Fremont area. Jim also constructed a life-long relationship when he married Marion Louise Hylbak on Christmas Day, 1952. Jim built the house that he currently resided at and he and Marion raised their four children (Jayne, Jill, Jay, and Jana).
In addition to working in construction, Jim also held a position in the maintenance department at the Hormel Company for over 40 years until his retirement in 1992. In his “retirement,” Jim also worked part time for Arrow Tek, Hansen Construction, Pebley Construction, the Frito Lay Company and Woodhouse until he officially retired in 2014, at 84, when Marion passed away.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Jayne Neal of Fremont, Jill Phelps (husband Michael) of Fremont, Jay Schenzel (wife Lisa) of McCook Lake, South Dakota, and Jana Cox (husband Robert) of Berlin, New Jersey; his brother, Don Schenzel (wife Gunn) of Casselberry, Florida; grandchildren, Kevin McCoy (deceased), Kent McCoy (deceased), Jamie McCoy (wife Nicole), Marin Phelps, Sara Neal, McKenzie Phelps, and August Schenzel. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Marion; and grandsons, Kevin and Kent McCoy.
A book signing with family will be held at Salem Lutheran Church, Fremont, Nebraska on Sunday, July 12, from 2-4 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be on Monday, July 13, at Salem Lutheran Church, at 1 p.m. Masks are strongly suggested.
Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.
