April 12, 1931 – January 3, 2023

James “Jim” R. Kingston, 91 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at his home in Fremont.

Jim was born April 12, 1931, to Robert and Martha (Childrey) Kingston in Stanton, Nebraska. He was raised on a farm near Stanton and graduated from Stanton High School in 1948. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy and was medically discharged. He considered a career in farming with his Dad, but they believed working at the Fremont Pack (later purchased by Hormel) was a better choice.

On Feb. 21, 1955, Jim married Jodean Jones in Wayne, Nebraska. They had three children, Mark, Debra, and Robert, and lived together in Fremont for 25 years. On May 25, 1984, Jim married Carolyn (Gaspers) Heimann of Omaha, Nebraska. They married in Yankton, South Dakota, and made Fremont their home.

Jim enjoyed dancing and bowling. He loved sports and attended many of his family’s sporting events. Jim lived on a lake and loved boating. He enjoyed playing cards at the Fremont Friendship Center. Jim always made friends wherever he went. Everyone loved and enjoyed being around him. In his younger years, Jim owned a bakery and invested in rental properties. He worked for Hormel Foods for over 40 years, until his retirement.

Jim was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. He was a previous board member of the Fremont Friendship Center, loan officer for the Hormel Credit Union, and a Union leader while working at Hormel.

He was preceded in death by his parents; second wife, Carolyn; and stepdaughter, Arlene Heimann.

He is survived by his sons, Mark (Mary) Kingston of North Bend, and Robert (Eileen) Kingston of Omaha; stepson, Mike (Leisa) Heimann; daughter, Debra Kingston of Omaha; stepdaughter, Janice (Mike) Stopak of Park City, Illinois; brother, Larry (Jana) Kingston of Yorkville, Illinois; sister, Lou Ann (Phil) Quinn of Lincoln; 13 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont. Father Walter Nolte will officiate. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Fremont Friendship Center.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025. (402)-721-449’