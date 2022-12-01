James 'Jim' Ronald Millie

September 6, 1939 – November 28, 2022

Jim Millie was born the fourth child of Eleanor and Perry Millie on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 1939, in New Castle, Nebraska, and passed away in peace with his three children and his sister, Mollie, by his side on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Omaha, Nebraska.

Jim grew up on a farm in Newcastle and relocated to Fremont with the family at the age of 17. Jim was a fun-haver and loved waterskiing at the lakes, working in the shop on woodworking and cars, and spending time with his friends and family. He was infamous for his Jeep and motorcycle rides! He could have written a best-seller with all the stories of good times had with his friends!

Jim was married to Lynell Callaway on June 13, 1970, and together they had three children, Tanya, Tammy, and Tom. Jim worked at Magnus Metals and Hormel. He was a supremely talented woodworker and craftsman his entire life, making hundreds of beautiful furniture pieces for family and friends and building cabinets in many houses. He would write beautiful and personalized notes to the recipients of this furniture and woodworking gifts.

Jim loved everyone, never had a harsh word to say, had no enemies, he would never give up on anyone, and didn’t have a judgmental bone in his body. He was unselfish to the core and put others before himself. A loyal brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, family member, and friend, he never missed an important gathering, family event, or celebration.

Other interests and hobbies included attending auctions, spending time with his grandchildren, card games, and potlucks, watching westerns, time visiting with family and special friends, sitting by the fire, and listening to country western music.

After moving to Omaha after Lyn’s passing, Jim would spend countless hours volunteering at the Auction Mill with Tom, the staff, and his auction friends.

Preceded in death by his wife Lyn; mother Eleanor; father Perry; sister, Jewel Allen; and brothers, Clayton Millie and Dale LeRoy; brothers-in-law, Larry Ranslem, Larry Allen, Royce Kollbaum and Carl Hansen.

Jim is survived by sisters, Shirley Hansen, Mariann Kollbaum; brother, David Millie and his wife Leatta; sister, Joy Millie; sister, Judy Rezac and husband Ed; sister, Janet Ranslem; brother, John Millie and wife Sue; sister, Mollie Anderson and husband Mike; sister, Mish Gutz; and brother, Randy Millie and wife Robin; three children – daughters, Tanya Millie, Tammy Nunnenkamp and husband Alan; and son, Tom Millie and Jelina Linyonga; grandchildren, Wynter Ritthaler and husband John, Landon Millie, Kayl Ritthaler, Kole Ritthaler, Gage Ritthaler, Peri Palmer, Colby Palmer, Faith Brainard, Mollie Brainard and Noah Brainard; and 60 nieces and nephews.

Words that describe Jim include; unselfish, honest, hard-working, loving, talented, compassionate, genuine, funny, smiling, loyal, positive and caring. He was not afraid of death and often reflected on a life full of ups and downs, he had no regrets, loved good pranks and jokes, and found the simple joy in everyday encounters. Jim could make a friend the instant he met someone, had an amazing sense of humor, and created memories too numerous to count. He was certainly one-of-a-kind. The best kind.

The memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at Moser’s. Burial will take place at the Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490