James L. Paulson
March 26, 1947 – December 24, 2019
James L. Paulson, 72, died at Nye Legacy in Fremont on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. He was born March 26, 1947, in Lincoln and moved to the Fremont/Valley area with his parents as a child. He graduated from Fremont High School in 1965 and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in Agriculture Economics in 1969. Jim served in the U.S. Army at the Pentagon from 1969 to 1972. While in Washington he received a Master's Degree in Operational Management from George Washington University. He returned to the University of Nebraska Agriculture Economics department before working for Farmers National Company in Hebron for three years. In 1974 Jim purchased a partnership in Lallman-Paulson in Fremont which he participated in until two years ago.
Jim married Ann Smiley on May 24, 1969, in Lincoln.
He is survived by his wife Ann; two sons, Justin Paulson (wife Tiffany) of Choteau, Montana, and Travis Paulson (Celeste) of Runnels, Iowa; a brother, Seth Paulson (wife Kay); and sister, Ann Galley (husband Bob), both of Valley; six grandchildren, Leah, Anna, Tristan, Pierce, Cody, and Finley. He was preceded by his parents, Jack and Leona Paulson; and one sister, Sue Buckham.
Services will be Saturday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m. at The Presbyterian Church of Fremont. Rev. Mike Hill officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel with the family present from 6 to 8. There has been a memorial established to North Bend Presbyterian Church or the Dodge County 4-H. Interment will be in Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
Dugan Funeral Chapel
402-721-2880