September 25, 1943 – October 3, 2019
James L. Strong, 76 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Nebraska Methodist Health in Omaha, Nebraska. James was born Sept. 25, 1943, in Fremont to Clinton W. and Bernice F. (Lorensen) Strong.
James married Gloria Smith on Jan. 26, 1963, in Fremont. He served in the U.S. Navy from March 4, 1963, to March 4, 1965. After his time in the military, he worked at Hormel Foods for 32 years, retiring in 1999. He worked part time at Dr. Andersen’s Animal Clinic and Dr. Verner’s Veterinary Clinic.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, watching baseball, raising tomatoes, and going for drives to spot wildlife.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria, of 56 years; sons, Stacey (Kristin) Strong of Belton, Missouri, and Clint (Stephanie) Strong of Omaha; son-in-law, Monty Smith of Fremont; Judy Goad of Bonney Lake, Washington, Susan (Paul) Ortega of Puyallup, Washington, and Dana (Ron) Sidorski of Spanaway, Washington; sister-in-law, Edith Strong of Fremont; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kelly Smith; brothers, Joe, John, Harry, Cliff, Rich, and Larry; sisters, Delories Arp, Alvira Heller, Loretta Iverson; and brother-in-law, Jerry Goad.
Private graveside services at Memorial Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to Dodge County Humane Society or the American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490