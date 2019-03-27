August 24, 1948 – March 25, 2019
James Lee Krondak, 70, of Lincoln entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Southlake Village in Lincoln. He was born Aug. 24, 1948, in North Bend.
Survived by daughter, Jaime (Mike) Stutheit; grandchildren, Sam, Spencer and Stiles Stutheit; siblings, Janice (Richard) Hobza, Patricia Kamtz and Kenny (Sheila) Krondak; many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, Myron and Frances Krondak; brother-in-law, Jerry Kamtz.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 122 W. Center Ave., Prague. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 28, with a 7 p.m. Rosary, all at the church. Interment at St. John Cemetery, Prague.
Memorials in care of the family.
