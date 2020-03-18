Died March 16, 2020

James M. Dobbs, 44, of Valley, Nebraska, lost his life-long battle with medical illness on March 16, 2020, and is now at peace.

James is survived by daughters, Elsie and Leila; mother, Anne Dobbs; siblings, Ival Dobbs Jr., Jeffrey Dobbs and Joyce Sternberg. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ival Dobbs, Sr., and grandparents.

The graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Riverview Cemetery at Louisville, Nebraska. Visitation on Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Memorials may be given to Nebraska Kidney Association or American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490

To send flowers to the family of James Dobbs , please visit Tribute Store.