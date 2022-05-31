January 20, 1938—May 27, 2022

James M. “Jim” Harris age 84 of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 20, 1938, in Omaha to Herbert and Ruby (Decker) Harris.

Jim Grew up in Valley and graduated from Valley High School. He served in the US Navy from 1956 to 1959. He married Lillian (Kalan) In 1958. He married Patricia Holguin (Smith) January 26, 1992. He also lived in Omaha, Nebraska, Pueblo and Durango, Colorado, Baltimore Maryland and Fremont, Nebraska, since the 1960’s. He worked for Ron Olson Dodge and retired in 1995. He worked for Valley Marine for a few years and then 13 years at Greens Greenhouse in Fremont retiring again in 2018.

Jim was a former member of First Congregational Church U.C.C. in Fremont and current member of First United Methodist Church in Fremont. He was a huge Husker fan.

Survived by his wife, Patricia, Fremont; son, Jimmy (Lisa) Harris, Ohio; daughter, Linda (Dick) Kostecky, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Shirley Harris, Woodbine, Iowa; 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents and brother Herbert Harris.

Memorial Service 10:30 a.m., Friday June 3, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Fremont. “Please dress casually and wear your husker gear”. Memorial visitation Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Moser’s in Fremont. Interment with military honors will be at a later date at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials are suggested to the Fremont Veteran Coalition Foundation.

