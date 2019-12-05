September 19, 1943 – December 3, 2019
James R. Henry, 76, died at his home in Fremont on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. He was born in Fremont on Sept. 19, 1943, to J. Rex and Phyllis (Quirk) Henry and graduated from Fremont High School in 1961. He attended school in Milford for an education in drafting, worked in various auto parts stores in Omaha, then was employed by Nebraska Natural Gas as a draftsman from 1964 to 1970. In 1970 he went to work for Hormel Foods, retiring in 2000. After his retirement he worked various part-time jobs, including Vern’s Flowers and local car dealerships. Jim served in the Nebraska National Guard from 1964 until 1970. He started his work career as a paper carrier for both the Fremont Tribune and the Omaha World-Herald, spent his summers working for his uncle U.S. (Dutch) Schlueter in heavy construction. Dutch also taught him how to find the “best” local places to eat, which he never forgot.
Jim was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, Fremont Eagles lodge F.O.E. 20, Fremont Area Art Association, JCF Board for six years. He was a former member of Fremont Jaycees, Nebraska Balloon Club, The Balloon Federation of America, and was a licensed hot air balloon pilot. Jim piloted their balloon at several “balloon rallies” around the Midwest and as often as possible around the Fremont area. Jim was a Husker Football fan, enjoyed bowling, golf, pool, roller skating, skiing, travel and wine tasting. He and Cookie vacationed in all 50 states, the Provinces of Canada, Mexico, Ireland, Turkey and Australia. After Cookie retired they wintered in Hawaii.
While working at the Gas Company he met and fell in love with Margaret (Cookie) Gibney who worked in the downtown office. They were married Sept. 23, 1967.
He is survived by his wife; two daughters, Jamie Jorgensen (husband James) of Fremont and Christine Horton (husband Mike) of Kenesaw; one son, Phillip Henry (special friend Andrea Bledsoe) of El Paso, Texas; half sister, Patricia Henry of San Antonio, Texas; and half brother, Jerome Henry of College Station Texas; grandchildren, Andrew Thomson of Flagstaff, Arizona, Brandon Thomson of Fremont, Darian Hanson of Knoxville, Tennessee, Sidney and Morgan Henry of Liberty, South Carolina, Tabitha Roberts of Liberty, South Carolina, Wes Jorgensen of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, McKenzie Jorgensen of Casper, Wyoming; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel. Rev. Scott Jensen will be officiating. Memorials have been established to the Fremont Area Art Association, Fremont Opera House and Fremont Methodist Hospital Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
Dugan Funeral Chapel
402-721-2880