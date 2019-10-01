James "Rick" R. Bopp

March 12, 1954 – September 28, 2019
James R. “Rick” Bopp, 65 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
Rick was born to James and Jessie (Smith) Bopp on March 12, 1954, in Greeley, Colorado. He graduated from Spalding High School in 1972. He then attended college in Hastings, Nebraska, and studied Business Administration/Accounting. Rick married Deb Peters on Dec. 21, 1995, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
He enjoyed spending time with his wife and family. Rick served as a Deacon for Westside Church Fremont Campus for several years. Rick worked for Nebraska Public Power District in Columbus, Nebraska, for over 25 years in several different capacitates until 2002. Rick also worked for Foundation Financial Services and Profitstars in Omaha, Nebraska, for several years. After that, he had to go on long-term disability due to kidney failure.
Rick is survived by his wife, Deb; stepdaughter, Brandi (Steve) Gibney; grandchildren, Ethan and Lauren; brother, Tim (Yvonne) Bopp of Ord, Nebraska; nephews, Brian (Risa) Bopp and their daughter Madysyn of Valentine, Nebraska, Eric Bopp of Omaha, Nebraska, Levi Bopp and special friend Leishla and son Jacob and daughter Emily of Ord, Nebraska, and niece Jennifer Bopp of Ord.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dan; and sister, Jean.
The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Mike Wenig will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Moser’s.
Memorials may be directed to the family for further designation.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490