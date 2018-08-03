James Smith

Aug. 30, 1934 – Aug. 1, 2018
James M. Smith, 83 years, of Omaha died Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, at Hospice House in Omaha. James was born Aug. 30, 1934, in Bintree, England, to Harry and Minnie (Harmer) Smith.
He lived in England and graduated from high school there. He served in the Royal Air Force for 16 years. He came to Chicago in 1965 and worked for the Zenith Corp for over 30 years as an engineer, retiring in 1999. He moved to Omaha after his retirement.
He is survived by his nieces, Joanne (R.J.) Riggs of Omaha and Pauline (Andy) Carter of Great Yarmouth, England; nephew, Paul (Julia) Meachem of Dereham, England; great-nephew, Martin Smith of England; great-niece, Coralie (Ben) Christopher of Norwich, England.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Bettine Rhein and Margaret Meacham.
There will be no local services.
