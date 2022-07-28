 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James Waage

April 9, 1945—July 26, 2022

James W. Waage, 77, of Fremont, Nebraska died July 26, 2022.

Survived by wife, Nancy; daughter, Kimberly (Tim) Thibodeau; daughter-in-law, Nina (Yates) Waage; two brothers; one sister; one sister-in-law; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation 5-7 p.m., Monday also at Moser’s. Interment with military honors at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Online condolences at mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.

