James Waage

April 9, 1945—July 26, 2022
James W. Waage, 77, of Fremont, Nebraska died July 26, 2022.
Survived by wife, Nancy; daughter, Kimberly (Tim) Thibodeau; daughter-in-law, Nina (Yates) Waage; two brothers; one sister; one sister-in-law; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation 5-7 p.m., Monday also at Moser’s. Interment with military honors at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Online condolences at mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.