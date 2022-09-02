James Watts

April 4, 1942—August 30, 2022

James L. Watts, 80 years of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at the South Haven Living Center in Wahoo, Nebraska.

James was born on April 4, 1942, to Louis A. and Lillian C. (Lucius) Watts in Kansas City, Missouri. James grew up in Kansas City and later moved with his family to Pensacola, Florida, where he graduated high school. He served in the United States Navy from April 4, 1962 to April 29, 1971 on the USS Manatee and USS Lexington. James continued to live in Pensacola after his discharge until moving to Fremont in 1978. He worked in Metal Fabrication at Valmont for many years until retiring.

James loved to read, especially his Bible. He earned his black belt in martial arts and loved his country.

He was preceded in death by his parents; aunt, Mary Pinkney; and uncle James Pinkney.

He is survived by good friend, Penny (John) Covington of Fremont.

A Graveside service will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont. The funeral procession will leave at 9:45 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church for the cemetery. Any active or retired military members are welcome.

Burial will take place at Ridge Cemetery with military honors.

