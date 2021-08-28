James Wyman

December 10, 1934 – August 25, 2021
Husband, father, grandfather (17) and great grandfather (31).
James was a hard worker and spent 18 years working as a carpenter before he took a job at the Baller Ford Center in Oakland, Iowa. Two years later, in 1971 he moved his family to Griswold and opened his own Ford Dealership named Wyman’s Ford that was operated until its closing in 2009. Jim was active in his community and was a long-time member of the Volunteer Griswold Fire and Rescue Department.
Jim began his successful racing career as a flat track motorcycle racer. In the 1960’s Jim began to race the famous #14 white Ford with his 6 little trainees rooting him on at the racetrack and helping with the race car. Jim was known at the tracks from Adams County to Sunset Speedway as “Gentleman Jim.” He later returned to racing at the age of 59 and raced the #59 for an additional seven years before retiring from racing for good. Jim was inducted into the Nebraska Racing Hall of Fame as well as the Adams County Speedway Hall of Fame.
Jim retired from the dealership in 2000. He enjoyed his retirement years traveling, fishing in Minnesota and Canada, and golfing in the Arizona sun where he lived until returning to the metro area to be near his family in 2018.
Jim was preceded in death by his Loving wife Shirley Mae (2001); granddaughter Jessica Lee (1987); Daughter-in-law Catherine Louise (1995); his father Clifford and Mother Inez; his 4 brothers Harlan, Robert, Oliver, Ronnie and sister Betty.
Jim is survived by his wife Catherine (2003); sons James D. (Glenda) of Griswold, IA; Rick (Kelly) of Councill Bluffs, IA; Mark (Rita) of Papillion, NE; Jerry (Tammy) of Atlantic, IA; Lee of Griswold, IA; and Marty (Amy) of Griswold, IA; his 17 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. Visitation with the family, Saturday, 2-4 p.m. with a prayer service at 4:00 p.m. at Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel, Council Bluffs. A Celebration of Life visitation will be held, Sunday, September 19th, 2021 from 1-4 p.m. at the Griswold, Iowa Community Center, 601 2nd St. Griswold, Iowa. 51535. James L. Wyman Memorial Fund established with proceeds going to the Griswold, Iowa Volunteer Fire and Rescue Dept.