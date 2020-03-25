Jan M. Hively
December 10, 1962 – March 23, 2020

Jan M. Hively, age 57, of Fremont died Monday, March 23, 2020, at home.

Survivors: husband, Greg of Fremont; daughter, Shanna (Dan) Wiechert of Chicago; niece, Megan (Bryan) Bomar; nephews, Ryan and Josh Brooks, A.J. and Tyler Hively; great-nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Jeff (Lori) Hively of Fremont; in-laws, Delbert and Mary Jean Hively of Fremont.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Phyllis Klindworth; brother, Bob; and sister, Judy Brooks.

The family will have a private service with burial in Ridge Cemetery. They will have a public celebration of Jan's life at a later date. Memorials can be made to Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary (https://alwaysandfurever.love/)

