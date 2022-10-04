June 17, 1939 – December 15, 2021

Jane Allender Janovec, 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Dec. 15, 2021. Heaven gained a beautiful Angel.

Jane was born June 17, 1939, to William and Violet (Beerbohm) Allender. Her early years were spent in Fremont, Nebraska, before settling in Texas and Louisiana.

Services to celebrate Jane are under direction of Moser Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 10:45 a.m. at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont, Nebraska. A Celebration of life luncheon will follow at the Christensen Family YMCA Camp, 3402 W. Military Ave., Fremont.

Jane is survived by her brothers, Jim Allender and wife DeeAnn, Bill Allender and wife Kathy, and Gene Allender and wife Kathlyn; her daughters, Joni Saia and husband Mike, and Jodi Neu and husband Dale; grandchildren, Deven Saia, Mallory Core and husband Vance, Matthew (Rowdy) Neu and wife Ashley, Jordan Neu and Josi Neu; great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Weatherholt, Jax Core, Hudson Core, Lincoln Core and Connelly Neu.

Jane was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Peggy Ziegenbein.

She is greatly missed by all.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.