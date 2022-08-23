July 7, 1939 – August 21, 2022

Jane Lee Jonas, 83, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at her home.

Jane was born July 7, 1939, in Oakland, Nebraska, to Otto and Marion (Norbeck) Tarbutton. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1957. She married David Jonas on May 7, 1960, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

Jane is survived by her husband, David of Fremont; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins, including Linda Ryley.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents.

The Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at St. Patrick Catholic Church Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church on Thursday. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE, 68025, 402-721-4490