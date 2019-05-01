October 29, 1939 – April 30, 2019
Jane M. Gibney, 79, of Fremont went to her eternal rest Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Jane was born Oct. 29, 1939, in Wisner to Charles and Ellen (Seeman) Vyborny.
Jane grew up at Wisner and West Point. Prior to marriage she worked at Farm Fresh Foods in Fremont. Jane married Joseph "Joe" Gibney on Sept. 10, 1960, in Fremont. Joe preceded her in death on July 21, 2018. After marriage she worked at Al's Café. She is a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and was a member of St. Patrick Women and St. Joan of Arc Circle. Jane enjoyed going to the Friendship Center and rarely missed a day there.
Survivors include her daughters, Ann (Ted) Parsons of Prague, Susan (Mike) Walkenhorst, Mary Gibney and Catherine Gibney; son, John (Stacy) Gibney, all of Fremont; sister, Geraldine (Jack) Oser of Carroll, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; parents; twin sister, Joan Stark; and one granddaughter.
The funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 3, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Rev. Walter Nolte will officiate. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation continues one hour prior to the service on Friday at church.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick Catholic Church.
