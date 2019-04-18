Janet Arlene Larson

July 2, 1933 – April 15, 2019
Janet Arlene Crites Larson, 85, went to heaven April 15, 2019. She was born in Central City, Nebraska, on July 2, 1933, and died in Fremont of cancer that spread to her liver. Her parents were Hester and Raymond Crites. She was the third of five children.
It was so important to Janet that her mother read to her and took her to the library whenever she wanted to go. She enjoyed school very much. Janet won a State Journalism Award during high school and was on the National Honor Society. Janet graduated from Central City High School and then Hastings College with a teaching certificate. She taught in Central City for a year, then two years in Hastings.
She married Wayne Lyle Larson of Central City on July 25, 1954, and they were married for almost 65 years. They moved to Fremont in 1969, after living six years in Gothenburg, where Wayne was the owner of Wayne Larson Chevrolet. They joined the Fremont United Methodist Church upon their arrival and were dedicated worshipers every week.
Janet was an avid reader, and belonged to her book club for 15 years. She was also on the Fremont Library Board for 10 years, and was one of the founders of Keep Fremont Beautiful. She belonged to PEO, Philanthropic Education Organization. Janet worked for several years for the Methodist District Superintendent, which she greatly enjoyed. Janet and her friend, Barbara Wilder, job shared for Dr. Steve Jacobsen eye clinic. Janet also enjoyed taking long walks with her neighbor and friend, Jan, whom she helped cope with the loss of her young husband.
Janet and Wayne loved their time traveling, exploring and learning in over 25 countries and all 50 states. She expressed in her last days how much she enjoyed her friends and appreciated all her visitors near the end. Janet always said that she had the best husband in the world and was very proud of all her children, grandchildren and one great-grandchild and said that she had so much to be thankful for.
Janet is survived by her husband Wayne and their three children, Tom Larson of Lincoln (wife Sheryl with daughter Emily and her husband Evan and their only great grandchild, Adley, whom Janet adored, son Robbie, son Andy and his fiancé Yaryna); Karen Otteman of Omaha (husband Gary with daughter Kali and her husband Brendan, son Nick and his wife Mary); Annette Vaughn of Dallas (husband Jack with son Jack III and his wife Molly, daughter Piper). Janet is also survived by sister, Joan Mortenson of Huntington Beach, California. Janet is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Martha Rae Holmes and infant Ann Marie Crites; and brother, Clay Crites.
The funeral will be at noon on Monday, April 22, at First United Methodist Church, Fremont. The Revs. Bill Gepford and Doug Smith will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.
Please, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church Fremont Endowment Fund.
Online condolences at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490