April 28, 1946—March 2, 2022

Janet E. Brohimer, age 75 of Tecumseh, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Syracuse, Nebraska. She was born April 28, 1946 in Newark, New Jersey, to Allen and Clara (Burbach) Brohimer.

Janet was a 1964 graduate of Archbishop Bergan High School in Fremont and graduated in 1965 from the practical nursing program in Lincoln. She then worked at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, Campbell Soup Company in Fremont and Tecumseh for 29 years. In 1998 worked for American Meter Company in Nebraska City, Nebraska, retiring in 2011.

She enjoyed living and working on her acreage just outside of Tecumseh. Her hobbies included improving her home and doing machine embroidery and quilting along with enjoying her animals and some gardening. She really liked hosting family reunions.

Survived by: brothers, Dave (Gerry), Kirk, Ed (Kelly), Tom Brohimer and Mike (Teresa); sisters: Joyce (Douglas) Steel, Theresa (Russell) Pester and Dianne (Joseph) Roof; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents and brother, Donald Brohimer.

Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Archbishop Bergan Elementary or Heartland Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box, 5203, Lincoln, NE 68505.

Online condolences mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.