January 31, 1937 – July 5, 2020 Janet Ida Bloemker of Fremont, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, was called to her heavenly home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was 83 years old. Janet (Meyer) was born Jan. 31, 1937, in Hooper, Nebraska, to Edward and Ida (Wobken) Meyer and baptized in the Christian faith on March 21, 1937, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hooper. She confirmed her faith at the same church on April 5, 1950. She attended Scribner High School and started pursuing a career in teaching soon after her graduation. While teaching full time at various schools, she furthered her education by attending summer and evening classes over a span of several years, receiving her bachelor degree at Buena Vista, Storm Lake, Iowa. She retired from teaching in April 1999, where she enjoyed pursuing other interests including reading, writing, square dancing, traveling, visiting family and staying active in church volunteer work. She married Lowell Bloemker on Jan. 1, 1956, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Hooper. Their life together was blessed with five children. Over the years, the family moved across three states, creating the opportunity to make wonderful memories and new friends at each place. They then moved to Fremont to enjoy retirement. Janet is survived by her husband, Lowell of Nickerson; son, Terry (Karen) Bloemker of Pflugerville, Texas; son, David (Laura) Bloemker of Round Rock, Texas; daughter, Dianne (Gene) Eller of West Linn, Oregon; daughter, Tamra (Bob) Musil of DuBois, Nebraska; and son, Scott Bloemker of Kerrville, Texas; brother, Leonard Meyer of Hooper; and sister-in-law, Marlene Meyer of Fremont. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Janet was preceded in death by her parents and beloved brother, Kenneth Meyer of Fremont. A private family funeral will be held Saturday, July 11. The service will be live streamed beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday (live stream link—https://trinityfremont.com/live-service/). Burial will be in the Hooper Cemetery. Controlled visitation will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont, masks strongly suggested. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.