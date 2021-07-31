Janet Kathryn Terry

1932-2021

Janet Kathryn Peterson Terry, of Houston, age 88, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Janet did not pass peacefully because she had more things to do and more stories to tell. She was surrounded by her family as she started on what she called “The Greatest Adventure.”

Janet was born in Omaha, Nebraska, on Dec. 21, 1932, to Walter T. Peterson and Imogene Kinney Peterson. Janet grew up in Fremont, Nebraska, and graduated from Fremont High School in 1950. She attended Colorado Women’s College on a fine arts scholarship and went on to graduate from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska, in 1953 with a BS in Speech Therapy.

Janet taught at Lincoln High School while Jim attended the University of Nebraska Dental School in Lincoln. Upon Jim’s graduation, they began their military service in the United States Air Force and were stationed at Walker Air Force Base in Roswell, New Mexico. They had three children in Roswell and moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1961 where Jim began a residency in Prosthodontics at Marquette University.