Janet Kathryn Terry

1932-2021
Janet Kathryn Peterson Terry, of Houston, age 88, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021.
Janet did not pass peacefully because she had more things to do and more stories to tell. She was surrounded by her family as she started on what she called “The Greatest Adventure.”
Janet was born in Omaha, Nebraska, on Dec. 21, 1932, to Walter T. Peterson and Imogene Kinney Peterson. Janet grew up in Fremont, Nebraska, and graduated from Fremont High School in 1950. She attended Colorado Women’s College on a fine arts scholarship and went on to graduate from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska, in 1953 with a BS in Speech Therapy.
Janet taught at Lincoln High School while Jim attended the University of Nebraska Dental School in Lincoln. Upon Jim’s graduation, they began their military service in the United States Air Force and were stationed at Walker Air Force Base in Roswell, New Mexico. They had three children in Roswell and moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1961 where Jim began a residency in Prosthodontics at Marquette University.
Janet began her master’s degree program in Speech Therapy at Marquette at the same time. Following Jim’s graduation, they were assigned to the School of Aerospace Medicine at Brooks Air Force Base in San Antonio. Janet taught school at Inez Foster in San Antonio, Texas. They had their fourth child while stationed there. Jim was retired from the Air Force and went with the Veterans Administration in Lexington, Kentucky, where Jim joined the faculty at the University of Kentucky Dental School. They moved to Los Angeles in 1966 where Jim was on the faculty at the UCLA School of Dentistry and was the Director of the Prosthodontic Residency program at the VA Center in Los Angeles. They moved to Houston in 1968 where Jim had fellowship in Maxillofacial Prosthetics at M. D. ANDERSON Cancer Center. Janet taught at the Trafton Academy, and she completed her master’s degree in Guidance and Counseling at that time.
She belonged to many organizations – Pi Beta Phi sorority (A Golden Arrow-50-year member), lifetime member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and a Lifetime Committeeman – having served on the Special Children’s Committee for 33 years.
She was a member of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church; a two-term President of the UT Dental Wives; Past President of The Willow Meadows Garden Club; member of the University Club; the Houston City Club; and the Braeburn Country Club. She also held membership in the Sugarland Texas Christian Women’s Connection, which was affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries; and was a member of Alexander Love Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Janet is survived by her husband, Dr. James M. Terry; as well as four children and three grandchildren, Tod W. Terry and his son Christopher, Scott A. Terry and his daughter Kathryn, Cynthia Terry Knox and her son Garrett, and Craig D. Terry.
Janet loved her family and the many friends in her life. Each day was a wonderful experience and now will be the most exciting experience of all. The family would like to thank Rashidat Falore for her devotion, as well as the A Med Hospice Group, and the staff at the Tradition of Buffalo Speedway, Assisted Living for their support and care.
For 68 years Janet was Jim’s best friend, his teacher, his soulmate and inspiration, his wife, his life. She was truly “The Wind Beneath Our Wings.”
A private inurnment service will be held in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Houston.
A Celebration of Janet’s Life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to the Shrine Burn Institute at www.donate.lovetotherescue.org.
Please visit Janet’s memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence maybe shared electronically with her family.