November 2, 1937 – May 25, 2019
Janet L. Adkins, 81 years, of Fremont passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman “Storman” Adkins.
She is survived by son, Robert (Lori) Bales of Fremont; daughters, Robin (Michael) Manning of Ames and Lisa Nusser of Fremont; grandchildren, Katie (Jeremy) Dougherty, Nicholas (Kori) Manning, Jacob Nusser, Jennifer (Devan) Hitchcock, Steven (Paige) Harwood, Ashley Wolsleben, and Charlie Bales; and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont. The Rev. Nicholas Mishek will officiate. Visitation with family receiving friends will be Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church.
Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
