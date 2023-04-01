December 4, 1943—March 19, 2023

Janet L. Mathis, 79 years, of Lyons, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, at her home. Janet was born Dec. 4, 1943, to Harry W. Sr. and Lucille (Hansen) Strong in Fremont, Nebraska.

Janet had been employed in higher education her whole life. After achieving her master’s degree at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, she worked for the Nebraska Indian Community College, where she became the vice president.

On Oct. 6, 1984, Janet Married Tony Mathis.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Tony; sons: Tony (Christine) Dodge; Richard Dodge and significant other, Sharon; Randy (Wendy) Dodge; stepsons: John Mathis and Michael Mathis; daughter, Jody Renninger and significant other, Jim; step-daughter, Michele Grosch; brothers: Gary (Sharon) Strong, and Harry Jr. (Kathy) Strong; 20 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be from 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Merly’s in Lyons, Nebraska.

Online condolences may be left at: mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.