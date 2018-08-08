Aug. 6, 1952 – Aug. 6, 2018
Janice Chase Nelson, born Aug. 6, 1952, in Omaha to parents Nathan and Jane Chase, passed away on her birthday surrounded by family and friends. She was a graduate of Fremont High School in 1970, and later from Omaha College of Nursing with her CMA.
She married Bruce Arnold Nelson on June 23, 1973, and they raised three beautiful children together. She enjoyed her medical career and worked in several Fremont doctors’ offices, as well as taught medical courses at Hamilton College in Omaha. She was a member of the Fremont Volunteer Fire Dept. and was a CMA/EMT who dedicated her life to serving others.
Jan had a great love for life and lived with no regrets. She was beautiful, sweet, silly, bubbly, happy, compassionate, loving, caring, kind, funny, full of life and full of faith, very proud of her family, and the LIFE of every party she ever attended. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church and was devoted to her faith. She was a hostess for MANY gatherings of family and friend celebrations, and had a style and grace about her that was truly special. She greeted everyone she met with a smile, and left everyone with an impression of love and kindness. She saw the good in everyone, and touched many lives with her generous heart. Jan was a one-of-kind lady, who will be dearly missed not only by her family but many, MANY friends.
She is survived in life by husband Bruce; brother, Jack (Elizabeth) Chase of Carrolton, Texas; twin sister, June (Steve) Westphal of Fremont; sister in life, Joyce Christensen Henke of Fremont; children, Greg (Michelle) Reeson of Terre Haute, Indiana, Erik Nelson (fiancé Danielle) of Fremont, Hollie (Tim) LaFavor of Fremont; and grandchildren, Zane, Zach, Natalie, Bret, Elsie, Jaxon, Sylas, Hailey and unborn grandson Justin Reece due for arrival. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews, Bonnie Keating, Rich Chase, Deidre Chase-Estes and husband Ken, Stefanie Callahan and husband Jeff, Samantha Schram and Nathan Chase.
Preceded in death by parents, Nathan and Jane Chase; and brother, Richard (Dick) Chase.
Visitation is scheduled at Moser Memorial Chapel for Thursday, Aug. 9, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services to follow on Friday, Aug. 10, at 3 p.m., also at Moser Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Make A Wish Foundation or American Cancer Society.
