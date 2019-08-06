September 2, 1942 – August 2, 2019
Janice Colleen Moritz, age 76, of Omaha passed away Aug. 2, 2019.
She was born on Sept. 2, 1942, in Neligh, Nebraska, to Edward and Blanche (Hornik) Bloemker. Janice is survived by her husband, Sterling “Joe” Moritz Jr.; daughters, Debra Gurney and husband David, Cheryl Moritz and husband Kenneth Kahn, Gwen Graham and husband Randall; granddaughters, Emily and Sarah Graham; brother, R. Kevin Bloemker and wife Barb and their family and many friends.
The funeral was Monday, Aug. 5, at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St.
The graveside service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Greenwood Cemetery, Lexington, Nebraska. Service will meet at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, 106 W. 8th St. Reception to follow after the service at Grand Generation Center, 407 E. 6th St.
Memorials: Radio Talking Book Network- 7101 Newport Ave. #205, Omaha, NE 68152