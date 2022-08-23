Janice E. Hinds

November 8, 1937—August 19, 2022

Janice Miller Hinds was born in Tekamah on Nov. 8, 1937, to parents Roy V. Miller and Minnie I. (Thomas) Miller. She graduated from Palisade Rural High School in Nebraska in 1955 and then attended Nebraska Wesleyan University. She earned her BS from Dana College in Blair, her MS at UNO and her Ph.D. from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.

On Sept. 2, 1956, she married Don Hinds and the couple had two children, James and Stacy.

She taught elementary school in Kearney, Elkhorn and Arlington before teaching in Fremont, where she taught at Linden, Milliken Park, Lincoln and Grant schools. Janice taught 37 years as a classroom teacher and 3 more as a substitute after her retirement in 1998. She was active in several teachers’ organizations during her career.

Jan is preceded in death by husband Don.

She is survived by son, Jim of Fremont; daughter, Stacy (John) Bolduc of Florida; grandchildren, Jack, Sam, Joe and Ellie Bolduc, Jennifer Novotny and Jason Novotny; daughter-in-law, Sharon Hinds; great-grandchildren, Weston and Brinley; brother, V.T. (Joyce) Miller.

Memorials suggested to Fremont Area Community Foundation.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Dugan Funeral Chapel from 5 to 7 p.m.

The funeral service will be on Thursday, Aug. 25, at Dugan Funeral Chapel at 10:30 a.m.

Condolences may be left at duganchapel.com.

Dugan Funeral Chapel

402-721-2880