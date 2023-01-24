Janice (Jan) Metzler

April 25, 1944 – January 22, 2023

Janice (Jan) Metzler passed away in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Jan. 22, 2023. Born Janice Kennedy to Charles and Grace Kennedy on April 25, 1944, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. From there Jan and her family moved to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, where her father trained troops. The family lived there for about two years and then relocated to Fremont, Nebraska. Jan went to Fremont schools from grade school to 12th grade, graduating in 1962.

After graduating, Jan married James (Jim) Pominville and when his enlistment was up in the military, Jim and Jan moved to Detroit, Michigan. To this marriage there were two boys, Richard (Rick) and Robert (Bob) Pominville. Jan and Jim divorced and Jan and her boys moved back to Fremont.

Jan worked at Western Electric, Vet's Club, Arlington Public Schools as Special Education Driver and Hormel Foods where she retired. At Hormel, Jan met the love of her life, William (Bill) Metzler, and in 2001, Jan was married to Bill. Jan was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Jan was preceded in death by parents Charles and Grace Kennedy; son, Robert Pominville; brother, Chuck Kennedy; sister, Marry Lee Smith, and brother-in-law, George Smith; ex-husbands, James Pominville and Lyle LeGrand, and step-grandson, Abram Metzler.

Jan is survived by her husband Bill; son, Rick Pominville; stepsons, Michael Metzler, Mark Metzler and Dan (Jenni) Metzler; brother-in-law, Kenneth Metzler; sister-in-law, Shirley Kennedy; grandsons, granddaughters, step-grandsons and step-granddaughters, many nephews and nieces and special friends, Shelley Reinhardt and Sherri Qualls.

At Jan's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service.