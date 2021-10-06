Janice “JJ” Howery

July 24, 1950 – October 3, 2021

Janice “JJ” Howery, 71, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on Oct. 3, 2021, in Papillion, Nebraska.

She was born July 24, 1950, in Chickasha, Oklahoma, to Leo and JoAnn (Bowes) Howery. She grew up in Ventura, California, and moved to Nebraska in 1996. Janice lived in Arlington, Nebraska, before residing in Fremont in 2011.

Janice was active in the Friendship Program, Encor, now called Duet, Mosaic and recently Loving Homes.

Janice is survived by her brothers, Leo (Debbie) Howery and Ritchie (Boni) Howery both of Ventura, California, Jodie Howery of Mesa, Arizona, and Chuck (LouAnn) Howery of Bakersfield, California; sisters, LuAnna (John) Wilkening of Arlington, Belinda (Al) Calderon of Oxnard, California, Shelli (Jim) Brennan of Ventura, California; and sister-in-law, Shirley West of Bristow, California; many loving nieces and nephews.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Delbert West; nephew, Aaron Howery; and niece, Summer Howery.