July 14, 1931 – June 30, 2020

Janice M. Winkelman, 88 years, of North Bend, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. She was born July 14, 1931, in Prague, Nebraska, to Edward and Hattie (Kohout) Kratky.

She was born in Prague and raised in Rescue, Nebraska. She married Marvin Winkelman on Feb. 13, 1976, in Zapata, Texas. They settled in North Bend. Janice was a homemaker, a caregiver at Birchwood Manor, and a home health caregiver for the community.

Janice was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church of North Bend and the Prague Auxiliary.

She is survived by her husband, Marvin; sons, Pat (Debra) Albert of Omaha, Scott (Monica) Albert of North Bend, Jim Winkelman of Omaha; daughters, Jenny (Steve) Dickey of Denton, Texas, Cheryl Albert of Fremont, Pam (Mike) Swanson of Malmo, Nebraska, Tracy (Scott) Lambley of Benkelman, Nebraska, Rhonda (Dave) Wichman of Dakota City, Nebraska; daughter-in-law, Denise Albert of Omaha; brothers, Richard Kratky, Edward (Charlotte) Kratky, all of Prague, Ronnie Kratky of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Gary Kratky of Omaha; sister, Georgianne Malousek of Wahoo, Nebraska; 27 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Albert; grandson, James Albert.