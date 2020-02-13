Janice R. Crofton

January 15, 1938 – February 11, 2020
Janice R. “Grandma Jan” Crofton, age 82, of Fremont, formerly North Bend, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Omaha. Jan was born Jan. 15, 1938, at Dorchester, Nebraska, to Henry and Helen (Tesar) Krivohlavek.
Jan grew up at Dorchester and was a 1956 graduate of Dorchester High School. She worked at the Old Scout and Town & Country Cable Company and owned Wagon Wheel Ceramics, all at North Bend. She was also a seamstress at JP Originals in Fremont. Jan married Dale Crofton on Oct. 18, 1958, in Dorchester.
Member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, North Bend, Fremont Friendship Center in Fremont and was an avid quilter and seamstress.
Survived by son, Craig (Jane) Crofton, Elwood, Nebraska; daughter, Kim Mann-Davenport (Jeff), Ames, Nebraska; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and Murphy, her beloved beagle.
Preceded in death by parents; husband, Dale; and brother, Allen Krivohlavek.
The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, North Bend. Visitation is Friday from 4-7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend and Saturday 1 hour prior to service at the church. Burial at Killian Cemetery, Morse Bluff, Nebraska.
Memorials to the Dodge County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main St., North Bend, NE 68649 402-652-8159.