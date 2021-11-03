Janie P. Argent

November 11, 1931 – October 28, 2021

Janie P. Argent, 89, of Elk Point, South Dakota, formerly of Fremont and Grand Island, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Cairo. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Janie was born Nov. 11, 1931, in Cordova, Alabama, the daughter of William and Mary Lee (Justice) Argent. As a young girl, her family moved to Grand Island. She graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School in 1952.

In 1959, Janie married John Still. They later divorced. While in Fremont, she enjoyed working in the foster grandparent program. Janie had a soft spot for animals and loved her fur babies.

Those who will cherish her memory include her son, Michael (Sheryl) Still of Fremont; daughter, Lee Ann Maylone of Fremont; grandchildren, Justin (Kimberly) Still of Fremont, Steven (Kelley) Still of St. Louis and Stephanie Stiver of Fremont and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Glen Still; a sister and three brothers.

Remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.