August 9, 1925 – November 8, 2020

Long-time Arlington resident, Jaqueline “Jackie” Jean Spangler (nee Peterson), aged 95, died peacefully on Nov. 8, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Jackie was born in Arlington to Laurence and Violet (nee Warren) Peterson on Aug. 9, 1925. She graduated early from Arlington in 1943 and married the love of her life, Lauren “Doc” Spangler, on Sept. 23, 1943. Following Lauren’s service in the Navy, they moved to Lincoln, where Lauren attended dental college and they started their family. After Lauren’s graduation in 1950, they returned to Arlington. Lauren took over his father-in-law’s dental practice. Jackie spent years working beside him until their retirement in 1993.

The consummate cook and baker, Jackie loved preparing food for family and friends with her famous pear pie being the perpetual favorite. She was an accomplished bowler and an avid Husker fan. As a proud and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Jackie loved spending time with her family.

Active in the community, Jackie served in the American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 71, V.F.W. Auxiliary Post No. 8332, the Red Cross blood drives, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and life-long member of the Arlington Community Church.