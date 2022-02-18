April 29, 1976—February 12, 2022

Jason D. Voss, age 45, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away on Feb. 12, 2022.

He was born on April 29, 1976, in Fremont to Dennis and Joyce Voss. Jason was raised in Fremont, graduating from Fremont High School in 1995. While attending high school, he was the captain of the soccer team. Following graduation in June of 1995, Jason served an apprenticeship at OKUMA in Charlotte, North Carolina. He worked for MIT/Hartwig Inc.

Jason is survived by his mother, Joyce (Bob) Carlson; grandmother, Joan Carlson of Lincoln; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his sister, JaDee Voss; father, Dennis Voss; grandparents, Elmer and Delores Voss, Stanley and Dottie Coleman, Stanley Carlson.

Memorials are suggested to Furever Home, Inc.

Visitation will be held at Dugan Funeral Chapel on Sunday, Feb. 20, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with family present at 6 p.m.

The funeral service is Monday, Feb. 21, at 1 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel.

Condolences may be left at duganchapel.com.

